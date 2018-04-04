A GAA inter-county star is in an induced coma after suffering serious head injuries in a violent assault.

'We're all praying that he makes a full recovery' - GAA star in coma after random attack

Daniel O'Reilly, who plays for Laois, was attacked at a taxi rank in the Potato Market area of Carlow town about 1am yesterday during a night out. The 22-year-old suffered multiple fractures to his skull and was brought to St Luke's Hospital. His condition is described as serious.

"He's been put in an induced coma," a source said. "He has two skull fractures and a number of bleeds to the brain. Daniel's condition has slightly improved since he was first brought in, but he's still very ill. The family are naturally very concerned about him. We just hope he's out of danger."

It is understood the father-of-one was randomly attacked, fell and hit his head off the pavement as he was getting a taxi. No arrests have been made, but gardaí are following a "definite line of inquiry" into the incident. CCTV footage in the town is also helping gardaí in their investigation. O'Reilly had played a part in Laois claiming the Division 4 League final in Croke Park on Saturday.

The attack has left people in Laois in shock. Cllr Paschal McEvoy, who is also a member of the Laois GAA county board, said what had happened to the young footballer was "absolutely horrendous". "There's no excuse for what happened whatsoever, it's terribly upsetting," he said.

"We're all praying that he makes a full recovery," he added.

