| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We're all in a much more positive place’ – high demand for weddings this summer despite limit on guests

Top wedding-gown designer Sharon Hoey at her luxury bridal boutique on Merrion Street Expand

Close

Top wedding-gown designer Sharon Hoey at her luxury bridal boutique on Merrion Street

Top wedding-gown designer Sharon Hoey at her luxury bridal boutique on Merrion Street

Top wedding-gown designer Sharon Hoey at her luxury bridal boutique on Merrion Street

Louise Kennedy

The wedding industry has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with ceremonies being pushed forward, receptions being cancelled and limits on the number of guests allowed.

However, many couples are putting plans in place in the hopes that they will get to celebrate their special day this year.

Most Watched

Privacy