'We're a mass movement of concerned citizens' - A glimpse inside the Take Back the City movement

Organisers of the 'Take Back the City' protests have vowed they will not be stopped by forced ejection from vacant buildings and will simply move on to new targets in the capital.

"There's a buffet of vacant properties in Dublin and we will have a feast if we need to," said a spokesman for the group.

Dramatic scenes of balaclava-clad men smashing their way into a house in North Frederick Street has galvanised support for the protesters, the leader of the protests claimed. "The eviction… has actually emboldened us, emboldened our spirit," the spokesman said.

A dilapidated Georgian house in Belvedere Place, a few metres from Mountjoy Square, is the new outpost of Take Back The City. The bleak 170-year-old property was unoccupied when invaded last weekend.

The group say their aim is to draw attention to the existence of large numbers of empty buildings at a time of a housing emergency.

Their 'direct action' was to highlight the need for the Government to take effective action "to end the misery" of homelessness, they say.

The grey-bricked terraced property is the new focal point of the protest. Placards declaring 'We will not be silenced' and 'Evict Eoghan Murphy' were fastened to the front.

A knock on the blue front door by the Sunday Independent was greeted by muffled voices. Young adult voices said they would not open the door. They said a spokesman would make contact by telephone.

The spokesman phoned to say he would only be identified as Aaron, a 32-year-old single man who says he has a full-time job in a Dublin restaurant and lives in rented accommodation.

"We're a mass movement of concerned citizens who are sick and tired of the lack of political will from the Government to fix the housing crisis and we are taking direct action," he claimed.

"We see the actions of the Government have been that the private sector will fix all of the housing crisis. We see that as unsustainable. We have a moral responsibility to take action."

The protesters say they consist of 18 different groups under the umbrella of Take Back The City. They also claim that no political parties or political groupings are allowed to join which they say helps retain unity.

Each group has two votes and all decisions are made democratically, according to the group.

The groups include the Dublin Renters' Union; the Take Back Trinity students group; Dublin Central Housing Action; Migrants and Ethnic-minorities for Reproductive Justice; the Anti-Racism Network; Dublin West Housing Action; North Dublin Bay Housing Crisis Community and others.

"We have no leaders. Being a grassroots movement has helped keep us together," the spokesman said.

Members of charities that help the homeless are among the individuals who bring food to the occupiers.

The dramatic North Frederick Street eviction of the occupiers by masked men, in the presence of gardai wearing hoods over their faces, caused "public disgust", he said.

He claimed it resulted in the number of Facebook followers of Take Back the City jumping from around 4,000 followers to more than 12,000 within 24 hours.

"After the balaclava incident, we received 173 new applications from people wanting to join us as volunteers," said the spokesman.

As Belvedere Place is the third property to be occupied, the growing movement has refined its tactics.

The spokesman said: "We are organised. When people arrive into a house, they sign a roll. There are different teams in the house. There's the media team. There's the maintenance team to look after the house and clean up.

"There's a community outreach team who organise flyers and leafleting the local community. The community are the most important thing because they are who we're actually fighting for.

"And there's a security team."

It would be wrong to think of the occupiers as unemployed or homeless as most of them have full-time jobs or are students at various colleges, he added.

None of the occupiers were living in the building so they were not squatters, he insisted. They were part of a roster of "political occupiers" working on the front-line of homeless action, he added.

There are a number of prominent social justice lawyers sympathetic to their cause who have been helping the group.

Once a High Court injunction is issued, people within the occupation are prepared to be arrested, he said.

"The laws exist and we have a moral responsibility to take the action because people are dying on our streets and people are being engulfed in misery and are not living a life.

"As long as that exists, we have a moral responsibility to take direct action. The key thing is the moral responsibility."

He said Nelson Mandela broke laws and became a hero. He also cited the example of Austin Currie in Northern Ireland in the 1960s who took part in the occupation of properties to highlight injustice.

"So for that reason alone, we will struggle on and, if necessary, we will break the law," he said.

He added that people in Ireland were "de-sensitised to the social ills created by the current economic system".

He said he was not among the eight protesters in the North Frederick St house when the masked men broke through the door. The protesters, who ran from the house, were peaceful community workers who, he claimed, were terrorised by the masked men, he said. The activists were removed from the property at 34 North Frederick St, as they had been defying a court order by remaining in the building for several weeks.

None of the protesters who occupied the North Frederick Street property were arrested. Five members of a crowd outside the property were arrested.

One garda was assaulted and "subjected to racist comment", according to gardai.

The group's demands are:

■ All the houses occupied by the group should be compulsorily purchased by the city council and brought into public ownership to provide housing for the community;

■ All land and buildings vacant for long periods should be brought into public ownership and housing created;

■ No one should have to spend more than 20pc of their income on rent.

The spokesman added: "This is a housing emergency. Fine Gael have no political will. That's why we are breaking into houses. We don't want to break into houses."

