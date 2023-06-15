‘We’re a community in shock’ – tributes as victim of Sligo train accident named locally

Gardai near the scene of the accident at Collooney, Co Sligo

Tributes have been paid as a woman who died after she was struck by a train yesterday was named locally.

Sligo town resident, Jessica McLoughlin, who was in her 40s, was fatally injured in the incident that happened at about 4pm.

A younger female relative was also injured and was being treated in hospital last night.

The incident took place on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisadare.

“One female pedestrian aged in her 40s, was fatally injured and her body remains at the scene. A second female aged in her 20s, has been removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries,” gardaí said in a statement.

Gardaí also confirmed that the coroner was notified and the services of forensic collision investigators were requested.

The younger female was rushed to Sligo University Hospital yesterday afternoon to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is understood the women were not hit head-on by the train, but rather came into contact with the side of a carriage as the train went past.

Ms McLoughlin was a native of Sligo town. Local People Before Profit Councillor Gino O’Boyle said “she will be missed”.

Mr O’Boyle said he had spoken to Ms McLoughlin as recently as this week and she was well-known in the local community.

“She had kids, she had a partner, she’d be well-known. She was a very good community person. She’ll be missed. I was only speaking to her the other evening, and we talked about the council,” he said.

The mayor of Sligo town, Fianna Fáil Councillor Tom MacSharry said: “She was a very nice person. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and the family and friends.

“We’re a community and a town and county in absolute shock at this terrible tragedy, at this terrible time.”

Mr McSharry also acknowledged the efforts of the emergency services who responded to the incident.

“I understand they were at the scene very quickly, in very difficult circumstances and they have to be commended for their efforts,” he said.

The exact nature of the accident is not yet clear, but it is understood a main line of enquiry for gardaí is that the women were taking a shortcut at the time of the collision and foul play is not suspected.

Irish Rail confirmed yesterday afternoon that the incident occurred in the Ballisadare area, which is about 7km from Sligo town. It said the Sligo to Dublin service stopped between Sligo and Collooney “due to a serious incident”.

“The 15.50 service from Sligo to Dublin Connolly struck two women in the vicinity of Ballisadare, shortly after three o’clock today,” Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan told the Irish Independent.

“There were 100 people on board the train. They have all disembarked from the train and have been removed from the scene by bus. They will go to Boyle and will be able to get a train from Boyle.”

Services were operating between Dublin Connolly and Boyle only, and there were bus transfers in place between Sligo and Boyle.

Sinn Féin Councillor Thomas Healy lives near where the tragedy occurred and said locals were in shock as “people didn’t know if it was local people who were injured”.

“But it’s a tragic thing to have happened,” he added.

Last night, Irish Rail cancelled information events planned for International Level Crossing Awareness Day today in light of the tragedy.