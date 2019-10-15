Well-known sportsman went to party after alleged sex assault

An Irish sports star who is alleged to have forced a young woman to carry out a sex act near a Dublin pub on Friday night went to a house party after the alleged incident.

An Irish sports star who is alleged to have forced a young woman to carry out a sex act near a Dublin pub on Friday night went to a house party after the alleged incident.

A woman aged in her early 20s claimed that she was forced to perform oral sex on the star in a car after leaving a Drimnagh pub with him.

The woman made a complaint to gardaí at Crumlin garda station on Saturday morning and a full investigation is under way.

It's understood that the sports star attended the Garda station after the house party and handed in the clothes he was wearing on the night to officers on Saturday.

Gardaí have yet to formally question the star but an investigation is continuing into the allegation and officers have seized the clothes and the car in question.

The clothes and the car are set to be forensically examined and a senior source said that gardaí "do not intend" to arrest the sports star until this is completed.

Gardaí have also obtained CCTV footage from the venue where the group, including the sports star and alleged victim, were socialising.

The star is already the subject of a separate rape investigation involving another Dublin woman with a decision on whether he be charged in that case expected to be made by the DPP in the coming weeks.

"Gardaí in Crumlin are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a woman that occurred, Friday, October 11, 2019 at approximately 9pm on Drimnagh Road, Dublin 12," a Garda spokesman said.

These allegations are completely separate to a rape allegation that the sportsman is facing in which gardaí have sent a file to the DPP. He was arrested in January in relation to the rape allegation and it is understood he claimed he had consensual sex with that woman. The woman has alleged she was raped in a south Dublin hotel on Monday, December 10.

Irish Independent