Well-known music promoter John Reynolds (52) dies suddenly

In a statement this evening, the Reynolds family said that he passed away at his home in Milltown, Co Dublin.

Mr Reynolds was aged 52.

He is originally from Co Longford and was a nephew of the late former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds.

"It is with great sadness that the Reynolds family confirm the sudden death of John Reynolds of POD (Music) this evening," the family's statement read.

A spokesperson for the family said a post-mortem exam will be conducted to determine the circumstances of how he died.

Mr Reynolds was one of Ireland’s leading independent festival and concert promoters and was a leading player in Electric Picnic.

He was also involved with well-known Dublin entertainment venues including The Market Bar, the Pod, Tripod, Crawdaddy and The Chocolate Bar.

The family said that funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days and have requested privacy at this time.

Metropolis Festival will go this Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th October as scheduled in the RDS, Dublin.

On Thursday night, Twitter was flooded with tributes to Mr Reynolds.

Radio and TV presenter Ian Dempsey paid tribute saying Mr Reynolds was a "visionary concert promoter".

Irish Broadcaster Tom Dunne also took to Twitter to say that Mr Reynolds was "an artist".

"Very sad to hear of passing a John Reynolds, he was an artist when it came to curation, so passionate about music and such a great ear. A lovely man," Mr Dunne wrote on Twitter.

Fine Gael politician Josepha Madigan also paid her respects to Mr Reynolds saying he "was a creative force on the Irish music scene".

"A visionary who was one of our leading independent festival and concert promoters. Suaimhneas síoraí dhá anam," Ms Madigan wrote.

Deepest sympathies to the family and friends of John Reynolds.



He was a creative force on the Irish music scene.



A visionary who was one of our leading independent festival and concert promoters.



Irish musician Jerry Fish said he was "shocked" to hear the news.

"Shocked to hear the sad and tragic news that John Reynolds has passed away. My love and condolences to close friends and family. The magic he created in the world of the Irish music festival speaks for itself, thought JR would be around for many years to come. Big Love Jerry," he wrote on Twitter.

Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow also paid tribute to Mr Reynolds.

"Just heard about John Reynolds, my condolences 2 his family & friends. U may not have heard of John before, but if u've been 2 Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit, shows at Pod Venues in dublin, then u know John's work. He gave me a lot of shows when i was starting out. So sad. RIP," Mr McMorrow wrote on Twitter.

