Well-known motorcyclist William Dunlop killed in crash at north Dublin race event

A WELL-KNOWN motorcyclist in his 30s has been killed during a 'practice run' for a race due to take place on Sunday.

It has been confirmed this evening that William Dunlop died following a crash at the Skerries 100 races in north Dublin.

The crash occurred during practice for the annual road race on Saturday evening.

Mr Dunlop was a father-of-one, and from Co Antrim. He was in his early 30s, and part of arguably the most-famous motorcycling family in Ireland.

The son of the late Robert and nephew of the legendary Joey, it is understood William was making his return to the sport after pulling out of the Isle of Man TT to be with his pregnant partner, who is expecting their second child.

Both Robert and Joey Dunlop were killed in motorbike crashes. William's father Robert died as following an accident at the North West 200 in 2008, while his uncle Joey was killed in a crash in Estonia in 2000.

A statement on behalf of the Skerries 100 organisers read: "The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, organisers of the Skerries 100, deeply regrets to announce that competitor William Dunlop of Ballymoney, Co. Antrim, has passed away following injuries received in a tragic accident that occurred during practise which took place today 7th July 2018.

"The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club extends their heartfelt sympathy to William Dunlop's family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very sad time."

William Dunlop was previously a winner at the North West 200 and Ulster GP.

The race weekend attracts thousands of spectators to the area each year. William Dunlop's brother, Michael, was promoted by the organisers as the star attraction this weekend following recent success in the Isle of Man TT.

It is believed that William Dunlop was riding an R1 Yamaha bike when he crashed on part of the circuit known as Sam's Tunnel at approximately 5pm on Saturday.

"A man in his 30s was fatally injured in a crash," a garda spokesman has confirmed. The practice session was immediately halted, with medics and gardai quickly attending. However, Mr Dunlop was confirmed dead a short time later.

