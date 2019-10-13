Well-known Irish sportsman accused of sexually assaulting woman outside pub

Gardaí are investigating after a well-known Irish sportsman was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Friday night.

The alleged offence was reported to have occurred near a Dublin pub at approximately 9pm.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating the alleged offence.

The sportsman is also being investigated for a separate incident after an alleged rape at a Dublin hotel last December.

The man was released without charge at the time and gardaí said a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The young woman has alleged she was raped in a south Dublin hotel in the early hours of Monday, December 10.

It's understood that during the interview the suspect admitted he had sex with the woman, claiming it was consensual.

Clothes belonging to the alleged victim were examined as part of the investigation.

The respected young woman had been out socialising on the Saturday and Sunday nights before she met the sports star, who is known to her, and was brought back to the hotel.

The star had been at a separate event in the city, according to sources.

Officers were made aware of the allegations after being called to her south Dublin home.

The woman was then transferred to hospital in an ambulance where she underwent treatment and a number of tests.

She was treated at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital, leading officers to establish that the allegation was credible.

Detectives at Pearse Street garda station had spent almost two days investigating the allegations without finding an exact location of the attack.

However, as they followed lines of investigation details emerged which led gardaí to move their investigations to the south Dublin area.

Online Editors