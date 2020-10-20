We’ll still be in cycle of ‘higher and lower’ restrictions through 2021, warns Taoiseach

A see-saw period of more than a year of higher and lower controls can be foreseen, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil, adding that the country is now in a Covid cycle.

“I'm just being very candid, I do foresee a period where you will have periods of higher-level restrictions, followed by lower-level restrictions and, if necessary, followed by higher-level restrictions again,” Micheál Martin said.

We are “going to be dealing with this” through 2021, the Taoiseach said, but the country, through the EU, has now signed up for advance orders for another two vaccines that are in development, in addition to the deal already secured for the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Even when a working vaccine has been developed successfully, its manufacture and distribution would take many months and Ireland would still be dealing with Covid-19, he said.

He added: “I think in the New Year we may need to consider more restrictions again, until we get a vaccine.”

Rise TD Paul Murphy said the yo-yo approach, “into lockdown, out of lockdown, into lockdown”, would be a nightmare for people.

He urged the Government to pursue a zero-Covid proposal, which the Taoiseach said was “not implementable”.

Mr Martin said: “We’re testing way more people than we did in the first lockdown. We’re testing at an unprecedented rate right now, and the sero-testing programmes are picking up a lot of cases, particularly in nursing homes.

“They’ve also been testing in the schools as well, and up to 13,000 students and teachers have been tested.I think the positivity level is around 3pc.”

Construction was being allowed to continue because people needed to have a roof over their head, “and because we have a homelessness and housing crisis”, the Taoiseach said.

“We need to build homes. We lost ground during the first lockdown and our construction sector took a bigger hit than any other country across the world, in terms of output and in terms of houses built.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Government now had six weeks “to do the things that I believe your Government should have done during the summer months, when we achieved a very low transmission rate of Covid-19. At that time, collective sacrifice suppressed the virus.

“We can't lose this second window of opportunity to build capacity and our defences for the time ahead,” she said.

“We need to see a plan for increasing hospital bed capacity and the rapid recruitment of staff. We have to get testing and tracing right. And we need to get things right as regards people coming onto the island through our airports and ports.”

She said it would be “unthinkable” if the Dáil met again in six weeks’ time without having responded to these challenges.

