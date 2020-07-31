'We'll self isolate when we get home' - Handful of Irish holiday-makers head for the sun

An empty Terminal 1 Departures Hall at Dublin Airport on the Bank Holiday Weekend. Photo by Steve Humphreys

The August bank holiday is normally a busy time for Dublin Airport, but Covid-19 restrictions have seen a near 90pc drop in numbers for this time of year.

Even with travel restrictions somewhat lifted, the numbers flying were few and far between.

Only a handful of check-in desks were open, and the few people that had baggage to hand-over were able to be processed quickly.

Dublin Students Millie Costello, Christina Walsh and Kenzi Ross in an empty Terminal 1 Departures Hall at Dublin Airport on the Bank Holiday Weekend before heading to Portugal on Holiday. Photo by Steve Humphreys

But there were a few who were making the break away to sunnier skies and a well-earned break, even if their smiles were hidden behind face masks.

But there were a few who were making the break away to sunnier skies and a well-earned break, even if their smiles were hidden behind face masks.

For some 'fun in the sun' meant factoring-in a self-isolation quarantining period when they come home again.

Three friends heading to Portugal were 19-year-olds Millie Costello, Christina Walsh, and Kenzi Ross, all students of Trinity and UCD from Dublin.

“We’re going for eleven nights. We booked it ages ago,” said Millie.

Portugal is not on the controversial ‘green list’ drawn up by the Government where people can return from without self-isolating for two weeks.

So, had the three pals factored this into their plans.

“We have actually. We’ve booked an AirBnB apartment for two weeks when we come home so we can follow all the regulations involved,” said Christina.

Kenzi Ross said they had feared throughout the summer that their holiday plans might have been cancelled.

“We were worried that we might have to cancel, and had asked ourselves if it was anti-social to go, but we are self-isolating when we come home. We are following all the guidelines,” she explained before the trio set off for the departure gate.

Another student who was going to Portugal said she was going to self-isolate in her rented apartment when she gets home after her two week holiday.

“I planned this holiday before lockdown, and I’ve been working hard all summer. So many travel opportunities have been cut off, such as interrailing, so I was really looking forward to this holiday,” she said.

“Some of my friends are already out there and they say the system is very like Ireland at the moment. People are wearing masks and social distancing, and some of the restaurants are open, but with restrictions,” she added.

“So it will be like home, but warmer!” she said.

Throughout the airport, necessary precautions were being provided by DAA, with hand sanitising stations and distance markers at every turn.

"Passenger traffic continues to be decimated by the impact of Covid-19. In the week to July 26, Dublin Airport had an average of 13,200 passengers per day, which is down 88pc compared to the same week last year,” said a Dublin Airport spokesman.

“Passenger numbers so far this week are in line with last week, and are continuing to show an 88pc-89pc decline compared to the same week last year,” he added.

In the week to July 19, Dublin Airport had an average of about 12,200 passengers per day, which is down about 89pc compared to the same week last year.

And in the week to July 12, the average was 10,800 passengers per day, which is down 90pc on the previous year.

The numbers traveling dropped lower and lower as you moved back through the calendar.

In the week to July 5, Dublin Airport had an average of 9,400 passengers per day, a 92pc drop on last year.

And in the week to June 28, an average of only 4,155 passengers per day went through the arrivals and departures areas of the airport, which was down 96pc on last year.









