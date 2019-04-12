A family has paid tribute to a "beloved great-grandfather" who tragically died in an early-morning car crash while driving to hospital.

'We'll miss you forever' - family of great-grandfather (72) who died in car crash

John 'Pops' Nulty (72) was on his way to keep a medical appointment when his car was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Drumcondra Road Lower, Dublin.

The driver of the other vehicle was 34-year-old mother-of-two Rachael Coughlan.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The emergency services were alerted to the incident at 6.30am on Friday, March 22.

The bodies of Mr Nulty and Ms Coughlan were taken to Dublin City Mortuary in nearby Whitehall.

Post-mortem examinations were subsequently carried out on both bodies.

Yesterday, relatives of Mr Nulty, who lived in Pinewood Green Road, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, laid floral tributes at the horror crash site.

They also laid a photograph of a smiling Mr Nulty.

One tribute read: "Dear Pops, Our hearts were shattered the day you were taken from us. We will miss you forever."

Gardai are continuing their investigation into the crash and will prepare a file for the coroner.

Officers attached to Mountjoy Garda Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Investigators believe the vehicles collided head-on.

However, senior gardai sources stressed that examinations into the accident are at an early stage and that enquiries are ongoing.

Drumcondra Road Lower was sealed-off after the accident as members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination of the scene.

Forensic collision investigators also attended the crash site.

Ms Coughlan, who is originally from Dublin's north inner city, is survived by two young sons.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with information in relation to the crash to come forward.

Gardai are appealing to motorists with dashcams or anyone travelling on Drumcondra Road Lower between 6.15am and 6.45am on March 22 to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 016668600.

Alternatively, they should call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

So far this year, 48 people have died on Irish roads, prompting gardai to express concern about the rise in fatal incidents.

"Road deaths have increased by nearly 30pc in 2019," said a gardai statement.

"This upward trend must be addressed immediately and An Garda Siochana appeal to every road user to re-double their efforts and to use the road as safely as they possibly can."

