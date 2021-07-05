| 17.4°C Dublin

Well known lifeguard airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty while surfing in Clare

Expand

Close

Eoghan Moloney

A man has been airlifted to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) after he was rescued by helicopter in West Clare this morning.

The surfer - who is believed to be a well known local lifeguard - got into difficulty in Lough Donnell, Quilty, Co Clare.

Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter R115 was scrambled this morning once the alarm was raised and the man was rescued.

He was airlifted to UHL and CPR was administered at the scene and en route to UHL.

The man’s current condition is not known.

More to follow..

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy