Well known lifeguard airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty while surfing in Clare

A man has been airlifted to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) after he was rescued by helicopter in West Clare this morning.

The surfer - who is believed to be a well known local lifeguard - got into difficulty in Lough Donnell, Quilty, Co Clare.

Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter R115 was scrambled this morning once the alarm was raised and the man was rescued.

He was airlifted to UHL and CPR was administered at the scene and en route to UHL.

The man’s current condition is not known.

More to follow..