Well-known journalist Ken Whelan has died, aged 71

Tributes are being paid to former Irish Press journalist Ken Whelan (71), well-known for his work with the Evening Press in the 1980s, who has died.

Mr Whelan attended O’Connell School CBS and studied journalism at the College of Commerce, in Rathmines.

He completed some training with the Drogheda Independent and freelanced for a time with various Dublin publications before joining the Irish Press Group where he mainly worked for the famed Evening Press.

Ken Whelan came of age as a scenes of crime reporter in Dublin which made him well known in media circles.

He later moved towards writing about politics, consumer affairs, and later still agriculture when he contributed to the Farming Independent.

He was a leader in the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) through troubled years at the Irish Press Group which finally closed in 1995 due to financial difficulties.

After that landmark closure he worked in public relations for the ESB and others, including the Rose of Tralee festival.

Later, he did press relations for Fianna Fáil’s successful 1997 general election campaign and made many future government contacts there.

After that he began writing about politics for the now defunct Ireland on Sunday newspaper, while also co-writing a controversial biography of the then-new taoiseach, Bertie Ahern, along with fellow journalist Eugene Masterson, who now works for the Sunday World.

Later, Mr Whelan worked for a variety of other publications, turning to writing about farming and rural affairs for magazines including the Farming Independent and the Farmers’ Journal.

Ken Whelan lived for many years in Wicklow, but more than a decade ago moved to Virginia, Co Cavan, where he lived with his partner Kathleen.

He died peacefully in the Mater Hospital in Dublin this morning.

Funeral details are yet to be announced.

Among those paying tribute this evening was NUJ Irish Secretary Séamus Dooley who said Mr Whelan's death “marks another break in the link with the Irish Press chapel”, where he served as Father of the chapel.

He said that Mr Whelan successfully negotiated changes to working practices which staved off closure of the group for a number of years.

He also served as secretary of the Dublin Newspapers Branch for a period, and represented Republic of Ireland members on the NEC from 1992 to 1994.

Mr Dooley said: "Ken was a committed and engaging journalist, a political biographer, a former political advisor and a shrewd observer of current affairs. Despite failing health he maintained a keen interest in the NUJ in retirement and was proud of the history of the Irish Press.”

He added: “Ken was a man of strong views and principles. He will also be remembered for his humour and ability as a storyteller.”