‘We’ll give him the send-off he deserves’ – Pierre Zakrzewski’s family offer thanks for helping get his body home from Ukraine

The family of Pierre Zakrzewski, the Irish photojournalist killed in Ukraine last week, has been have offered their thanks to everyone who helped them bring his body home to Dublin.

In a statement to Independent.ie, Mr Zakrzewski’s family confirmed his body had arrived home, a week after he died.

“We would like to thank all those involved in getting Pierre home to us so quickly and in such difficult circumstances – the security teams in Kyiv, Separ, SeaSpray, Smudge, Jock and Shane, Dragan and the team in Fox News, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Irish Embassy staff in Ukraine and Poland, the French Embassy staff in Ukraine & Poland,” his family said.

"We would also like to thank the Dublin Airport Authority, the Gardaí and everyone who has been in contact to offer their support and condolences.

"We have been touched by all the stories and memories and have been comforted by the difference that he made to so many people around the world. He touched so many people’s lives, he will never be forgotten and his legacy will live on.”

The family said they were now taking time to plan the funeral arrangements “and give Pierre the send-off that he deserves”.

Mr Zakrzewski’s remains were flown home via Poland on Sunday.

Mr Zakrzewski was killed on Monday last week by Russian shelling outside Kyiv.

During the same attack, Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova was also killed when their vehicle was hit, while American broadcaster Benjamin Hall was seriously wounded.

Last week, Mr Zakrzewski’s widow Michelle travelled to Poland to link up with some of Pierre’s family there and to assist with the repatriation effort.

Pierre Zakrzewski (55) was born in Paris to a French mother and a Polish father and was the second eldest of six children.

He grew up in the Leopardstown area of Dublin and attended school in St Conleth’s College. He later studied at UCD and Ballyfermot College of Further Education.

Mr Zakrzewski lived in London for the last 15 years with his wife Michelle, who worked as a journalist for the BBC.

Mr Zakrzewski’s employers, Fox and Sky News, had been working with Irish, French and Polish officials to fly him back to Ireland.

Last week, Mr Zakrzewski’s mother, Marie-Ange Zakrzewska, said it was always their intention to bring his body home to Dublin, and his wife was in complete agreement.

“I’m very happy because Michelle has always said, ‘no, no he’s coming home’. There was no doubt about that. He has to come and that’s what has to happen,” she added.

Ms Zakrzewska said when her son’s body arrives home safely they plan to hold a funeral mass for him in south Dublin.

She said there is a family burial plot in Co Kildare and they will bring some of his ashes there, so he can be buried with his father Andrzej.