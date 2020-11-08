| 11.8°C Dublin

Weird but rather wonderful: The Den is the warm comforting nostalgia bath we need

Pat Stacey

Ray D'Arcy, Dustin, Zig and Zag pictured on the set of The Den which returned to RTE television this evening. Picture Andres Poveda

Telling a middle-aged man with decades of experience on TV and radio that one of the best things he's ever done was an afternoon children's show with a bunch of unruly puppets would, under any other circumstances, sound like a sarky wisecrack.

Most presenters think of children's TV as a stepping stone to bigger things – the BBC's Justin Fletcher, AKA Mr Tumble, being a notable exception – and some tend to get the hump if people talk too much about the past. I doubt Jeremy Irons, for example, likes being reminded of his days pretending to ride a horse on BBC kids' show Playaway.

But when the broadcaster is Ray D'Arcy and the show is The Den, it's most definitely not intended as an insult – and I doubt he'd take it that way anyway, given how important the programme was to several generations of children, not to mention their parents, and the obvious affection D'Arcy has for it.

