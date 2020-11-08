Weird but rather wonderful: The Den is the warm comforting nostalgia bath we need

Telling a middle-aged man with decades of experience on TV and radio that one of the best things he's ever done was an afternoon children's show with a bunch of unruly puppets would, under any other circumstances, sound like a sarky wisecrack.

Most presenters think of children's TV as a stepping stone to bigger things – the BBC's Justin Fletcher, AKA Mr Tumble, being a notable exception – and some tend to get the hump if people talk too much about the past. I doubt Jeremy Irons, for example, likes being reminded of his days pretending to ride a horse on BBC kids' show Playaway.

But when the broadcaster is Ray D'Arcy and the show is The Den, it's most definitely not intended as an insult – and I doubt he'd take it that way anyway, given how important the programme was to several generations of children, not to mention their parents, and the obvious affection D'Arcy has for it.

He's gone on to a few bigger, or at least ostensibly more grown-up, things himself. But despite the radio programmes, the quiz shows, the Rose of Tralee and the (by the looks of it, now defunct) Saturday night chat show, D'Arcy has never looked happier, more relaxed or more at home than when he's caught in the middle of the unscripted tornado of anarchy and madness whipped up by Zig and Zag, Dustin the turkey, Socky and all the other old favourites we're likely to meet again now that The Den has returned to screens on Sundays, reconfigured as an early-evening family entertainment show.

So, does it work? Are you nuts? Of course it works! The truth is that the new format is, minus the bought-in kids' shows, more or less exactly the same as the old format.

The animated opening titles are charmingly retro. The studio set is blindingly candy-coloured. The skits are as charmingly ramshackle and DIY as ever, and the whole thing a raucos riot.

Sinéad Quinlan has the job of roving reporter who can't roam because of the pandemic, and therefore has to make do with a green screen.

Old features like The Furry Green Telly Quiz are back. There was a silly race between small wind-up toys. A new feature called Den and Now catches up with kids who featured on the show back in the day.

Twin sisters who appeared on the show singing Boyzone songs got to do it again by video link, this time with Ronan Keating joining in from his home.

Charmingly, some of those kids are now adults themselves and appeared here with their own little nippers. If the reaction on Twitter during the show is anything to go by, The Den is already transfixing a whole new set of bright, curious little eyes.

Best of all, Dustin is still unchained and outrageous and unpredictable. Two minutes in and he had Zig and Zag – but not Ray, whose job is to look unconvincingly shocked during his most outrageous antics – bopping along to "the Claire Byrne song" ("I've had the same kacks on for four weeks now!")

Just to remind us the show is going out live and dangerous, Dustin got topical by bringing along a load of MAGA hats he got from a bloke who's now out of a job.

Dara O Briain joined in by Zoom. "It's great to see you all back doing this," he said, "but a bit weird."

He was right: it is a bit weird seeing the old gang back together after all this time. Weird but rather wonderful, too, the warm, comforting nostalgia bath we need right now.

Or as Dustin put it: "It's like Sunday night without Keith Barry, Michael Harding and Francis Brennan!"

Count me in for that from now until Christmas.