Weekly weather breakdown: Sun will shine for next couple of days but rain on the way too

The weather is set to stay good for the next couple of days. Stock image

After a tough few months in a Level 5 lockdown, the past few days of sunshine and heat have brought a much-needed lift to the nation.

The hottest day of the year was recorded yesterday in Newport, Mayo, with temperatures reaching 23.1C.

Although it is not expected that this record will be broken this week, the next two days are set to stay nice with highs of 22C.

As temperatures remain high and the UV index is registering between six and seven, The Marie Keating Foundation is urging the public to protect their skin and reduce the risk of sunburn and skin cancer.

Read More

The charity encourages people to wear sunscreen of factor 30+, wear protective clothing, a hat , and sunglasses and to seek shade- especially between 11am and 3pm.

The dry conditions will begin to take a turn on Wednesday.

According to Met Éireann, current indications suggest that the Bank Holiday weekend will be reasonably dry, but it’s too soon to be definite on this.

Monday

Today will be warm and mainly dry with sunny spells right across the country, becoming a bit cloudier in western coastal counties.

"Today is a very nice day once again,” Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said. “Temperatures are unlikely to get as high today as it was yesterday.”

Temperatures could reach as high as 22C in some parts of the country, however, between 18C and 21C is what’s forecast nationwide.

“It’s a bright sunny day but a bit more cloud in western coastal counties and the odd spot of drizzle along the coast,” Mr Murphy added.

“Tonight staying mostly dry but there will be drizzle in western coastal counties.”

Tuesday

"Tomorrow we see the beginnings of a change,” the forecaster said. The country will be split with the eastern half of the country set to stay dry and warm with highest temperatures of 19C and 22C.

However, the western half of the country will be cloudier with some rain in the morning and showers in the afternoon.

"So, the very warm weather staying over the midlands and the east and somewhat cooler in the west with some rain in the morning and showers in the afternoon,” Mr Murphy said.

Wednesday

Wednesday is unfortunately when conditions will begin to change nationwide as rain from the south will push up across the country.

"The north of the country, Ulster, may be dry on Wednesday with good temperatures up around 20 degrees but the rest of the country will be quite wet,” the forecaster said.

"Temperatures between 15C and 18C for most of the country but still 19C or 20C for Ulster.”

Thursday

Temperatures will drop down to between 13C and 17C on Thursday as it is set to be cloudier with showery outbreaks of rain.

However, it is forecast to turn drier and sunnier for the afternoon and evening.

Friday

Friday will again see lower temperatures of between 13C and 17C. The day will start mostly dry with sunny spells but scattered showers likely in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday and Sunday

The outlook for the Bank Holiday weekend is for a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers with temperatures reaching the mid to high teens.

"Over the weekend is uncertain with some showers but some dry spells as well,” the Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Currently, a reasonable amount of dry weather on Sunday but it’s too soon to say. There are signs that it might be a bit dry.”