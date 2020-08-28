Weekend weather: Unseasonably cold temperatures but rain to stay away

The weekend will bring unseasonably cold temperatures as a northerly wind will see mercury drop but it will remain mostly dry throughout the country.

Saturday night may even see grass frost due to low temperatures in Munster and south Leinster.

Met Éireann meterologist Sinéad Duffy said that while yesterday’s yellow warning has now expired, the rain will dry up later on today.

Read More

“We’ve got the reminisce of yesterday’s weather today so there’s rain and drizzle around the country. Some parts of the country are dry and sunny, like the west,” she said.

“This will brighten up in the afternoon.”

Clear skies will stretch into tonight with an “odd shower” but temperatures will drop to highs of seven to 11 tonight due to northern winds.

Staycationers will be happy to hear that the weekend will remain mostly dry but chilly temperatures will hang around.

“It’s going to start sunny on Saturday morning but as the day progresses it'll be cloudier in the afternoon,” said Ms Duffy.

“Temperatures down on recent times in the low to mid teens, 13 to 16 degrees is the range.”

Saturday night could see grass frost in Munster and south Leinster due to the cold air but skies will remain clear.

Sunday will see much more of the same however “light enough winds” and “clear spells” on Sunday night will see slightly warmer temperatures.

Thousands of children will be returning to school on Monday and the morning will stay dry and cloudy as the kids head back.

However, rain and drizzle will push in from the west and there will be patches of rain throughout the afternoon.

Tuesday will “brighten up” in the west and temperatures will return to mild from then, with highs of 15 to 19 degrees.

Read More

Online Editors