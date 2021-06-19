The sunny weather is set to come to a halt this Fathers Day weekend as some thundery showers are forecast for the country.

However, it will remain warm with temperatures set to reach highs of 18C.

Luckily, today will be largely dry across the country with showers not expected to develop until tonight.

"Today will be largely dry with the best of the sunny spells over the eastern half of the country,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Cloud will increase from the west as the day goes on with the chance of some patchy rain in western coastal counties at times.

"Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with moderate southeasterly breezes, but a bit cooler in the southwest.”

The thundery rain will then develop from tonight with tomorrow expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks across the country.

"Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will continue through the day over the western half of the country and in Munster,” the forecaster said.

"It will become drier and brighter in east Ulster and the northern half of Leinster. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with moderate east to northeast breezes.”

The rain will continue on Sunday night in Munster and Leinster, however, it will become light and patchy overnight making for a drier start to next week.

"On Monday, there'll be a fair amount of cloud in the east and south with some showers here through the day,” Met Éireann said.

"It will be brighter and drier further to the west and north with bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in Connacht and Ulster and from 17 to 19 degrees in Munster and Leinster with moderate northerly breezes.”

The rest of the week is set to stay cloudy with some sunny spells and scattered showers with temperatures set to stay relatively warm.

However, current indications from the national forecaster suggest that next weekend will become warmer with a mix of sunshine and showers.