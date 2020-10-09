Weekend weather: Met Eireann forecasts heavy rain, thunder and hail

Grab your umbrellas as it’s set to be a wash-out today as the country will be hit with heavy rain, thunder and hail.

Ulster will be the worst affected with most southern areas becoming dry by evening but showers are expected to continue further north.

The rest of the weekend brings a mix of weather with temperatures set to remain mild, however, Friday and Sunday will bring plenty of downpours.

The odd shower is expected on Saturday but it will remain mostly sunny with highs of 14C.

“There will be widespread showers this morning and afternoon with some sunny spells in between,” a Met Eireann forecaster said today.

“Some showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder, especially in Ulster. Most southern areas will become dry by evening, but showers will continue further north.

"Highest temperatures of 10C to 13C in moderate to fresh and gusty west to northwest winds.

"Showers will continue in northern and western areas tonight but the rest of the country will be mostly dry. Lowest temperatures of 4C to 9C, coldest in the southeast where the clearest skies will be. Westerly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty, strong at times in coastal areas.

"Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Staying cool and breezy with highest afternoon temperatures of 10C to 14C, in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

"Some isolated showers on Saturday in the northwest early in the night, but otherwise it will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4C to 7C with light to moderate northwest winds."

From Sunday night through Monday heavy rain is expected to dominate the country.

Online Editors