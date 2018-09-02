Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir in Co Tipperary on Saturday, in which a motorcyclist died.

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir in Co Tipperary on Saturday, in which a motorcyclist died.

Weekend tragedy as two die on Irish roads

The collision occurred at Deerpark, just on the outskirts of Carrick on Suir at 6.15pm.

A man in his late 40s was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision with a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the Mortuary at Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel.

The female driver of the car was uninjured.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.

In a separate incident, gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision between Clara and Tullamore in Co Offaly on Sunday.

The collision involving a car and a pedestrian occurred at Muinagh, on the Clara Rd just outside Tullamore, at at approximately 12.10am.

A female pedestrian (38) was seriously injured, she was taken to Tullamore General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The male driver (36) of the car was also taken to Tullamore General Hospital for treatment not believed to be serious.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

They are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors