| 2.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Web of bank accounts' contained €100,000 in fraudulent PUP payments

(stock photo) Expand

Close

(stock photo)

(stock photo)

(stock photo)

Ken Foy

An organised crime gang are the target of a massive operation after “a web of bank accounts” were uncovered which contained over €100,000 in fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Payments.

Gardai said that a total of 28 people targeted in two counties yesterday were “identified as being active participants” in the fraud and armed officers were involved in yesterday’s raids.

European law agency Europol were also heavily involved in the probe which started in May.

Privacy