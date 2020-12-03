‘Web of bank accounts' contained €100,000 in fraudulent PUP payments

An organised crime gang are the target of a massive operation after “a web of bank accounts” were uncovered which contained over €100,000 in fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Payments.

Gardai said that a total of 28 people targeted in two counties yesterday were “identified as being active participants” in the fraud and armed officers were involved in yesterday’s raids.

European law agency Europol were also heavily involved in the probe which started in May.

Many of those involved in obtaining the fraudulent PUP payments are not even residents in Ireland. Last night, senior sources revealed that the gang who were targeted yesterday as just one of a number of organised crime networks who are fraudulently obtaining PUP. “This is a massive nationwide problem and it is estimated that millions of euro has been fleeced in an organised fashion in the past eight months or so,” a senior source said. “While this latest operation was focused on Limerick and Clare, there are issues all over the country. “There will be more of these operations in the coming weeks,” the source added. The PUP was launched in March and is capped at €350 a week. On Tuesday, the Department of Social Protection said that 351,424 people will receive a normal PUP payment this week at a cost of €103.65m. It is understood that around 20,000 people have had their Pandemic Unemployment Payments stopped after investigations by the Department of Social Protection. All cases of suspected PUP fraud are investigated by the department's special investigation unit, which includes 21 gardaí. Yesterday gardai announced details of the latest major operation. “The investigation has identified a suspected international organised crime group comprising of persons based in Ireland and other jurisdictions who have engaged in both identity and fraud offences to obtain PUP monies,” a spokesman said. “A number of searches were conducted in Limerick and Clare in connection with this investigation. “This is a joint operation involving Department of Social Protection Officials, Gardaí seconded to the Department of Social Protection, Customs and Excise Officials and Gardaí based in Limerick and Clare including Detectives, uniformed personnel, the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit. “A number of items including documentation and related material have been seized and are currently being examined,” he explained. While there were no arrests made yesterday, gardai arrested a man in his 30s when they raided a house in Mulhuddart, west Dublin, in July. That investigation is linked with up to 25 separate claims made under the scheme totalling in excess of €56,000 at the time that gardai raided the property.