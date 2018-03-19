All the weather warnings put in place by Met Eireann have now ended but plunging temperatures are set to hit the country tonight.

Weather warnings lifted but sub-zero temperatures on the way

The Status Yellow warning for the entire country ran until 10am this morning.

However, even though the warning has been lifted, today will remain bitterly cold. Temperatures will be range between 3C and 6C this afternoon, even as the country brightens up during the afternoon.

Here is the snow & rain forecast for the next 24 hours.

Rain = Blue to Red

These clearer skies will lead to a very cold night, with temperatures set to plunge to -3C or -4C overnight, leading to a severe frost for Tuesday morning. However, Tuesday will be bright and temperatures will approach more normal levels for the time of year, expecting to hit 7C or *C in the afternoon before dipping below freezing yet again on Tuesday night.

Yesterday, the Status Orange warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford saw all these counties experiencing heavy show showers early Sunday. The homecoming for Ireland's Grand Slam heroes that was scheduled for 4.30pm at the Aviva Stadium after Saturday's stunning victory over England was cancelled as a result of the weather.

Some backroads are still dangerous with snow drifts occurring in some places. Please drive with care consider local conditions. pic.twitter.com/Z49nfU5EN1 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 18, 2018

Thousands had been expected to brave the elements to salute a campaign that sailed close to the wind on a couple of occasions before berthing successfully in west London. A number of St Patrick's Festival events that were scheduled to take place, including the St Patrick's Festival's Big Day Out on Merrion Square and St Patrick's Festival Road Race, were also cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.

Roads

There has been a crash on the N3 in Cavan, just short of Virginia, according to AA Roadwatch.

AA Roadwatch did warn late last night that snow and ice remains on some secondary roads in Wexford and Wicklow. However, this morning they report that road conditions across the country have 'improved considerably'.

Dublin Airport Dublin Airport flights are arriving and departing as normal this morning, with no cancellations.

Dublin Bus Dublin Bus say that all services will operate as normal this morning, Monday March 19. Irish Rail/Luas

Snowy conditions have been reported on routes in several counties including Carlow, Kildare, Longford, Monaghan, Wicklow and Waterford. Slow down and take care in poor conditions.



Irish Rail say that they will be operating a Bank Holiday schedule. However, there will be no service between Newbridge and Grand Canal Dock and Docklands Station is closed. Events

Wexford's Allianz Hurling League quarter-final, which had been rescheduled to take place at Wexford Park today, has been rescheduled for next weekend. Tipperary's quarter-final clash with Dublin, also cancelled on Sunday and rescheduled for Monday, has also been postponed again. Re-fixture details are to be released on Tuesday. However, Offaly's clash with Kilkenny and Limerick's game with Clare are expected to go ahead today.

The Division 2A final between Westmeath and Carlow, scheduled for O'Moore Park, has also been cancelled. In football the meeting of Louth and Meath in Division 2 has been postponed again today. And two SSE Airtricity League games due to be played today have also been cancelled.

They are Bray's game against Waterford and St Pat's clash with Sligo Rovers. Advice to road-users from Road Safety Authority: Road users are asked to check local weather and traffic reports before making journeys

Remove all snow from your vehicle before commencing your journey

Clear windows and mirrors before you set out, use a screen scraper and de-icer

Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass

In snow and icy conditions slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front

Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front (Target Fixing)

Use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure you are seen by other motorists

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space

