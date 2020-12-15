Weather warnings issued for 18 counties as winds of up to 110km/h and flooding forecast

Met Éireann has issued an Orange wind warning for Cork and a yellow warning for the rest of Munster and Leinster

Wrap up warm and stay indoors if you can as it's set to be a wet and windy night.

The warnings will be in place from from 9pm until 9am Wednesday morning, with a risk of coastal flooding due to high seas and strong onshore winds.

The national forecaster has warned there is a risk of coastal flooding along the coastlines of Munster and Leinster due to the prolonged gale force winds with a greater risk at higher altitudes.

“Becoming very windy tonight (Tuesday night) and on Wednesday morning. Strong and gusty southeast winds, veering southwest will gust up to 110km/h. Due to high seas and strong onshore winds, there is the elevated risk of coastal flooding,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Met Éireann said it will turn cloudier from the south this evening with persistent rain reaching southwestern counties by late evening. Wet and windy weather in the southwest will then sweep nationwide tonight, clearing any early frost patches in Ulster before midnight.

Very strong to gale force southeast winds and some severe gusts are expected in Munster and Leinster, with a risk of coastal flooding.

Minimum temperatures will be between two and five degrees tonight.

Wednesday will see a very windy start with some severe gusts and a continued risk of coastal flooding.

There will be showery outbreaks of rain clearing northwards during the morning to leave a day of bright spells and blustery showers.

Maximum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees are expected on Wednesday with strong and gusty southwest winds.

There is also an orange marine warning in effect since 11am on Tuesday with southeast winds will increase to gale force tonight on Irish coastal waters from Malin Head to Carnsore Point to Mizen Head and on the Irish Sea.

Cyclonic gales will extend for a time on coastal waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head on Wednesday morning.

Southeast winds veering southwest will reach Storm Force 10 for a time tonight and on Wednesday morning on Irish coastal waters from Carnsore Point to Roche's Point to Mizen Head.

Online Editors