Weather warnings issued as below-freezing temperatures forecasted

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing on Saturday night.

Wrap up as freezing weather and stormy winds are set to hit the country today with snow forecasted in some counties.

Met Eireann has issued two yellow wind warnings while snow is also predicted in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim and Mayo.

These counties have been placed under a yellow wind warning from 11am today until 11pm tonight.

Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford have also been issued a yellow wind warning from 4pm today until 6am tomorrow.

The forecaster is predicting gusts of up to 100km/h with a possible risk of coastal flooding.

Nationally, it is set to be very cold until next Wednesday, with frost expected at night along with a risk of icy stretches.

The weekend will be mainly dry, Saturday night will be one of the coldest with minimum temperatures of zero to minus three degrees.

Tomorrow it is set to brighten up with sunny spells with maximum temperatures of five to eight degrees.

On today and tomorrow's weather, a Met Eireann forecaster said: “Very cold this morning, with widespread frost at first and some icy stretches on untreated surfaces. Many areas dry in the morning, with sunny spells, but scattered showers will occur in Connacht, west Munster and west Ulster, some wintry.

“A spell of more persistent rain will develop in the northeast and will extend gradually across the country during the morning and afternoon, with a few heavier bursts, especially in the east and north.

“Some wintry falls possible, especially over high ground. Becoming very windy, with north to northwest winds increasing strong and gusty, Maximum temperatures 5 to 8 Celsius.

“Tonight will be very windy, with outbreaks of showery rain at times, but clearer conditions, with scattered showers, will extend gradually from the east.

“Cold, minimum temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees in fresh to strong northerly winds, easing in most parts by morning.”

