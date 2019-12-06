BATTEN down the hatches as weather warnings have been put in place for the entire country over the weekend.

Weather warnings extended for all of Ireland and gusts of up to 130km/h expected as country to feel effects of Storm Atiyah

Wrap up warm if you are venturing outside as Met Eireann has warned that we are in for a blustery few days.

A Status Orange weather warning will be in place from between 12pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick

The warning comes as Storm Atiyah will be tracking between Ireland and Iceland, generating "very strong winds".

Met Eireann is expecting winds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts ranging up to 130km/h.

"Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country," a Met Éireann spokesperson said in a statement.

"Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding," the forecaster added.

The national forecaster has also issued a Storm Yellow wind warning for the rest of the country.

The alert is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick between 7pm on Saturday and 12pm on Sunday and also for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford from 3pm on Sunday until 6am Monday.

Online Editors