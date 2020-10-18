Weather warning issued nationwide amid fears of flooding

HOUSEHOLDERS and commuters were warned of heavy rainfall over the week ahead with Met Éireann issuing a Status Yellow alert amid fears of flash flooding.

Don't forget your umbrella if heading out as the Status Yellow alert will be in place from midnight until 7pm on Tuesday.

The alert covers all of the Republic and five of the six counties in Northern Ireland.

Both Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to drive with care given the challenging conditions - with everyone also urged to comply with public health guidelines over the Covid-19 pandemic and the Level Three restrictions.

A Met Éireann spokesperson said the situation will be reviewed and may be updated.

"Persistent and occasionally heavy bands of rain will cross the country beginning on Sunday night through to Tuesday evening," the spokesperson said.

"Cloud will spread over all but the northeast of the country by this evening with patchy rain, becoming more persistent later, especially in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees are expected with light to moderate south to southeast breezes."

Rain will spread to the north and northeast early tonight, but will clear away to the northeast overnight. Elsewhere, there will be some patchy light rain or drizzle at first, but another band of persistent and occasionally heavy rain will move into the southwest later in the night.

The forecast is for a very unsettled week with spells of heavy rainfall and overnight temperatures sinking close to freezing.

"There will be a risk of river and surface flooding as soils remain or become saturated. The rain will ease across the southern half of the country for a time later in the afternoon, but further heavy rain will move in from the southwest during the evening and become widespread.

"Low pressure is currently forecast to move northeastwards over Ireland during Tuesday, causing strong southerly winds in the south and east.

"Heavy and persistent rain in northern areas on Tuesday morning is expected to clear away to the north during the morning, but through the rest of the day further outbreaks of heavy rain are forecast to move northeastwards across the country as the low pressure system tracks over Ireland."

Temperatures will hover between 12C and 14C.

"Wednesday will be a cooler day with moderate to fresh northerly winds, strong along western and northern coasts for a time and highest temperatures of 10C to 13C.

"Wednesday night will be cold, dry and clear with frost likely in many areas and lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C.

"There will be a bright but chilly start to Thursday morning which will be a mostly dry day with good spells of sunshine but very cool with highest temperatures of just 9C to 11C."

Friday is also shaping up to be unsettled with a forecast of rain showers and blustery winds.

