Weather warning issued for six counties as thunderstorms expected

A yellow weather warning is in place today for six counties.

After basking in glorious summer sunshine in recent weeks, the weather is set to take a turn for the worst in some parts of the country.

The thunderstorm warning has been issued for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

It is valid since 10am this morning until midnight.

The weather warning was put in place by Met Eireann in case of localised danger, and people in the area are advised to take preventative action.

Showers will be widespread across the country today with spot flooding in places during the afternoon and evening, in particular in Leinster, east Connacht and Ulster.

Met Eireann has said there may be a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Weather will become drier with sunny spells in the southwest into the evening, with highest temperatures ranging from 15 to 20 degrees.

Tonight, showers are expected throughout Leinster and Ulster, while it will become drier with clear weather developing in Munster and Connacht. Temperatures tonight will range from 7 to 11 degrees.

Meanwhile, the good news is that there are early indications that sunshine will be present nationwide by the middle of July.

The weather will likely be drier than normal in all parts of the country, although average temperatures are expected near western coasts, temperatures are set to be slightly above average for the time of year elsewhere.

As July progresses, Met Éireann has said weather patterns are more unpredictable.

However, there are early indications the warm weather will continue, with lower rainfall levels than normal predicted across the country.

The good news for those of us planning a staycation is that temperatures are likely to be above average in many areas for the last week of July, but average temperatures are expected in the west and north coastal areas.

The national forecast is urging people to be safe when outdoors.

They said in a statement on Twitter: “Did You Know, It doesn't need to be warm & sunny for skin to be damaged by the sun? Up to 90% of #UV rays can get through light cloud.

“Remember to protect your skin even on cloudy days #SunSmart #ICPN”

For more information on Met Eireann’s UV Index and advice on staying safe in the sun, please visit here.