Weather warning issued as Ireland braced for strong winds

The latest weather warning is in place for the whole country but winds are set to be strongest in coastal areas.

Bright & mostly dry for the rest of the day w/ just a few well scattered wintry showers.

Cold early tonight with frost in places as temperatures fall to between -1 and +1°C. Temps will rise later in the night as rain extends E across the country along w/ freshening S winds. pic.twitter.com/EoFi2MWdPK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 13, 2018

Overnight temperatures are set to plummet to minus one and frost is expected in places.

The weather warning will come into effect at midnight and remain in place until 8am.