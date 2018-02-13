Weather warning issued as Ireland braced for strong winds
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning of winds of up to 100kmph in places.
The latest weather warning is in place for the whole country but winds are set to be strongest in coastal areas.
Bright & mostly dry for the rest of the day w/ just a few well scattered wintry showers.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 13, 2018
Cold early tonight with frost in places as temperatures fall to between -1 and +1°C. Temps will rise later in the night as rain extends E across the country along w/ freshening S winds. pic.twitter.com/EoFi2MWdPK
Overnight temperatures are set to plummet to minus one and frost is expected in places.
The weather warning will come into effect at midnight and remain in place until 8am.
Wednesday morning is set to dawn wet and windy with heavy rain and strong southerly winds.
The rain will turn to showers as the day progresses and temperatures will drop.
The rest of the week looks set to remain mix with scattered showers in places on Wednesday with temperatures of up to 3C.
Thursday will turn cold again with scattered wintry showers and good sunny spells.
Online Editors