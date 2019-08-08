A RAINFALL warning is in place for 18 counties amid warnings that up to 40mm of rain is expected.

A RAINFALL warning is in place for 18 counties amid warnings that up to 40mm of rain is expected.

Weather warning in place for 18 counties as we're told to brace ourselves for flooding and up to 40mm of rain

Met Eireann issued the warning for Leinster and Munster and it is place from 7pm this evening to 7am on Friday morning.

The national forecaster said in a statement: "Heavy Rain will spread from the south Thursday evening and night.

"Accumulations of 25 to 40mm will occur over a relatively short time period. Spot flooding is likely."

While much of Today is expected to remain clear and dry, "heavy rain will develop in the south and will spread northwards over the southern half of the country by nightfall" with top temperature of up to 22C.

"Heavy rain will spread from the south Thursday evening and night," the national forecaster warned.

"Accumulations of 25 to 40mm will occur over a relatively short time period. Spot flooding is likely," a Met Eireann forecaster said.

Munster will be the worst affected as downpours will be "heavy in many areas with a risk of localised flooding."

On Friday morning, heavy rain will continue throughout the country with a risk of thunder and lowest temperatures of 13C.

It's bad news for anyone hoping to attend one of the many outdoor events taking place across the country this weekend as the rain will be here to stay.

Hundreds of families expected for the second year of the screen-free Playstival family festival in Dublin's Airfield estate will have to pack their umbrellas as downpours are set to continue on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will see long spells of rain and cooler weather with moderate breezes and middling temperatures.

Saturday's highest temperature are expected to be 21C but the rain will persist with dry intervals in the south as much of the rain looks to affect the north.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Sunday with highs of up to 17C as showers continue across the country.

Monday will be bright with some sunny spells, but temperatures will remain in the mid teens as the weather stays unsettled and "blustery" heading in to next week.

Online Editors