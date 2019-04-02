April will bring "treacherous hail" and snow for parts of the country, with Met Éireann issuing its latest weather warning.

Weather warning in place as winter returns with hail and snow

With temperatures plummeting to lows of -1C, the forecaster has advised people to brace themselves for a return of frost and snow from today.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Louth until noon.

However, if conditions do not improve by this afternoon the warning will be extended.

Met Éireann said the dramatic dip in temperatures was due to a polar air mass moving over Ireland from the north. This will heavily influence our weather for the coming days.

Forecaster Pat Clarke said: "While snow is forecast in northern parts of the country, the hail may pose as a bigger threat because once it hits the roads it will turn to ice. There's a chance the snow will fall on lower grounds in these parts, but it will mainly occur on mountains and hills."

