Weather warning extended nationwide as 'heavy thundery downpours' expected

A WEATHER warning has been extended nationwide and "heavy thundery downpours" are expected.

It may be July but there's no sign of sizzling summer sunshine as this weekend is set to be a washout, forecasters have advised.

Met Éireann issued the Status Yellow warning for 10 counties on Thursday but now it has said to expect heavy rain and thunder across the country, with the warning in place from early Friday morning until 3am on Saturday.

"Heavy thundery downpours" today and tonight could lead to some localised spot flooding, particularly in the midlands and northern parts of the country.

It will remain humid despite the rain with top temperatures of 21C and, along with the wind and rain, we can expect to see some "hazy sunny spells."

Don't forget your raincoat if you're venturing outdoors this weekend, as showers are in store.

"Saturday will be a bright day with sunny spells.

"There'll be a good deal of dry weather and some scattered showers, these mainly in the west. Highest temperatures around 16 to 21C with moderate, mainly westerly breezes," a forcaster said.

"Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, the rain possibly turning heavy in the west and north of the country through the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in a moderate to fresh south to southwest breeze.

"A humid night will follow with temperatures not lower than 15 to 17 degrees. Rain will affect many areas during the night, with drier weather reaching the southern half of the country towards morning."

The weather is set to improve heading in to next week with Monday forecast to be "warm, humid and breezy" and temperature are to reach up to 26C.

There is a similar outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday, but Met Éireann has said that the rain will never be far off as we return to our typically unsettled summer weather.

Online Editors