Rain and cooler conditions are to become the norm from this week onwards, Met Éireann have indicated.

Autumn has arrived and it’s time to dig out those hats and scarves as Met Éireann forecast a colder week across the country as October looms.

This week is expected to bring more frequent, heavy showers coupled with blustery conditions. There will be sunny spells at times, with the South and Southwest seeing more cloud and rain than the East of the country this week.

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said the weather is going to take a turn and temperatures are set for a sharp drop on Monday and through the week.

“That rain that crossed the country yesterday is associated with a cold front and obviously behind that cold front things are much cooler, kind of bringing in a more unsettled regime.

“Monday is going to feel noticeably cooler. We’re going to have temperatures tomorrow of around 12-15 degrees which over the past month or so I think we’ve had night time temperatures that mild so it is a very sharp dip,” she said.

There is also a possibility of thunderstorms across the nation today and the chance of localised hail and spot flooding amid heavy downpours.

“Showers will be quite heavy and there is the chance of some thunderstorms on Monday,” Ms Kealy said.

Monday night will see lowest temperatures between 6C to 10C degrees in moderate southwest winds, stronger near coasts.

Ms Kealy added: “This week will be really unsettled as we’re in a pretty much westerly air flow the whole time and that’s just going to feed in showers or longer spells of rain from the Atlantic as the week goes on.”

Tuesday will be a mostly wet and cool day with highest temperatures of 11C to 14C.

“We’re looking at a fairly wet day overall on Tuesday there will be spells of rain and some showers and again looking fairly heavy and possibly thundery at times. Temperatures will stay between the low to mid-teens and it’ll be fairly blustery,” she said.

There will be a brief dry spell on Wednesday as showers become a little more isolated and a little lighter throughout the day but it will be short lived.

“As the next system moves in late on Wednesday and across the country on Thursday it will bring more rain and that’s the way it’s going to continue then into next week and the weekend. We’re going to have that westerly airflow feeding in showers and spells of rain,” she said.

Ms Kealy added that low pressure is going to be the dominant feature of our weather for the foreseeable future, she said: “There’s no real let up, the low pressure will keep things fairly wet and even when there is a bit of drier weather it won’t be too long-lived.”

The weather is set to return to more average conditions for this time of year after a more mild and drier time of year than is usual.