Weather presenter returns to RTÉ after breast cancer treatment

Irish Sign Language (ISL) RTÉ weather presenter Sarah Jane O’Regan has returned to the air after a double mastectomy and she is causing a stir online with her positivity.

Ms O’Regan, a familiar face to the ISL community across Ireland, took to Twitter to announce her return to TV after an eight-month absence as she underwent breast cancer treatment.

“I'm back on #ISLweather after being off for eight months,” Ms O’Regan wrote.

“I've been recovering from a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. I’m thrilled to say I'm in good health. Grateful I get to pick up where I left off! Having a glass of wine now to celebrate this achievement.”

The ISL forecast is aired weekly and is viewed by thousands who use sign language.

The weather presenter, who is also a deaf interpreter, was back on TV screens today and her return was widely welcomed.

Her tweet has been liked more than 700 times.

One man wrote: “Great to see you're doing well Sarah. Hope your recovery continues.”

Another wrote: “Great news.” And a woman responded with: “Wow, Sarah-Jane! “And you’re looking fantastic! Here’s to your continued recovery. X.”

Ms O’Regan, who is deaf, is a native ISL signer and comes from a large deaf family.

She has presented News for the Deaf on RTÉ and also signed on The Late Late Toy Show in 2021.

She has also created a series of YouTube videos teaching people how to sign.