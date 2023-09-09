Weather: Met Éireann issues yellow thunderstorm warning for four counties

06/09/23 Good weather conditions at the Forefoot,Sandycove this afternoon.. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for four counties as temperatures are set to hit 27C.

The alert, which covers Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, is valid until 9pm this evening.

The warning has been in place since 4pm this afternoon.

There will be localised thunderstorms this evening and early tonight with the possibility of spot flooding and some disruption, the national forecaster said.

Met Éireann has warned that potential impacts of such weather include heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions and an increased risk of water related incidents.

This evening will also be warm with a mixture of cloud and sunshine. Mist and fog may affect some coastal areas at times.

While daytime temperature may range from 21 to 27C, night-time temperatures will not fall below 14C, with mist and fog developing once again in light variable winds.

Tonight will be warm and humid, with some clear spells from the northwest.

On Sunday, it will be humid with some warm sunny spells, but there will be “a good deal of cloud” in general with some coastal fog in parts.

There will be scattered “slow-moving heavy showers” and thunderstorms that will bring a risk of localised spot flooding and lightning strikes tomorrow.

However, coastal parts of the northwest will be dry, with some drizzle.

Highest temperatures of 20 to 24C in light variable winds.

Meanwhile current indications show that next week will be cooler, there will be dry and sunny spells at times, with rain or showers affecting the country each day.