Weather: Met Éireann forecast outbreaks of rain and drizzle with possible spot flooding and isolated thunderstorms

Mixed weather is on the horizon for today

As tens of thousands getting ready to attend the All-Ireland senior football final in Croke Park, the weather for today is looking to be mixed with humid temperatures, sunny spells and outbreaks of rain forecast.

This morning, bright and sunny spells will be seen across the north and east of the country, with well scattered showers, according to Met Éireann.

The rest of the country will experience dull and cloudy weather this morning, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing into the afternoon.

Later in the day, rain will turn heavy in the west and northwest, with possible spot flooding and isolated thunderstorms.

It will feel humid today, with temperatures ranging between 16 and 20C.

It will become breezy later too with freshening soutwesterly winds.

Tonight, Met Éireann expects it to be very mild, humid and breezy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle persisting throughout the night, particularly in the north of the country.

Clouds will travel across into Monday, with some further scattered rainfall.

Parts of the country will see sunny spells, but they will be followed by rainfall, which will become heavy and possibly thundery at times.

Temperatures will remain in the late teens-early twenties, staying between 17 to 21 degrees tomorrow.

Rainfall will once again persist into Monday night, but will be mainly seen in the north and south of the country.

Similarly, on Tuesday sunny spells and scattered showers will continue.

Rainfall will move in across the country overnight with mist and low cloud to be seen also.

The outlook for next week is mainly a mix of sunshine and showers throughout the country, with a dull and wet day expected for Wednesday.