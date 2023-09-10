Weather: lightning strike stops play at Irish Open amid heavy downpours with thunderstorm warning for most of country

There have been heavy downpours today, with more expected as a Met Éireann status yellow thunderstorm warning remains in place for all counties except for the northwestern counties of Mayo, Sligo and Donegal.

Play has been temporarily suspended at the K Club in Co Kildare for the Horizon Irish Open as lightning strikes lit the skies above the course.

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms signalled an end to Ireland’s hot spell, with reports of rainfall, lightning strikes and spot flooding sweeping across the country.

Met Éireann’s status yellow thunderstorm warning, brining both thunder and lightning, remains in place for 29 counties across the country until midnight tonight.

Lightning strikes have already been reported across several counties.

Heavy rain has also been pouring down in the capital this morning.

While there were dramatic ominous clouds over Co Waterford.

Higher temperatures are set to continue with another very humid day today bringing warm sunny spells, however Met Éireann’s status yellow thunderstorm warning remains in place for most of the country.

The warning remains in place until midnight for every county except Mayo, Sligo and Donegal.

It stresses that localised thunderstorms or slow-moving heavy downpours will bring “frequent lightning and surface water” leading to spot flooding in some areas.

The UK recorded its hottest day of the year yesterday, the Met Office confirmed, with a reading of 33.2C at Kew Gardens, in London, while Carlow recorded Ireland’s top temperature at 27C.

While the country’s heatwave continues to dissipate, temperatures this Sunday will remain in the 20s, ranging between 20C to 24C, with the midlands experiencing the higher end of the scale.

“Coastal fog in places and turning cloudier in the northwest later with light rain or drizzle there,” the national forecaster outlined.

Temperatures during the night will drop to between 13C to 15C.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and north overnight, gradually tracking southeastwards, with a mainly dry night in the south and east.

Monday signals an end to the intense heat for the country, with “cooler conditions” on the way.

Temperatures will range between 16C to 20C with variable breezes, while rain will spread slowly southeastwards.

“The rain will clear from the west and northwest by late evening, with fresher conditions and scattered showers following,” Met Éireann added.