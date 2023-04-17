People made the most of the improved conditions by sitting out in Herbert Park, Dublin, yesterday. Photo: Arthur Carron

After a washout past few weeks, spring weather has finally emerged and temperatures are likely to reach 19C this week.

Roscommon was the warmest place in Ireland yesterday, with temperatures rising to 21.3C – over 5C hotter than Nice in France.

Sunseekers hoping to catch more rays may have to free up their schedule tomorrow, as it is likely to be the warmest day of the week.

Met Éireann forecaster Emer Flood told the Irish Independent: “Tuesday could get close to 20C but it’s more likely to get to 18C or 19C at the upper scale.

“The warmest places will be in the west and midlands and generally it will be 15 to 16C elsewhere.”

Today will start off mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and fog likely in southern and eastern coasts. But the sunshine will be back throughout the day and temperatures will reach up to 17C. The warmest areas will be in the south and eastern coastal parts of the country.

The temperatures will tumble back down tonight. It will feel cool, with lows of 3C to 7C. Later in the night some mist and fog will set in and this will be dense in places.

Ms Flood said: “Tuesday does look to be the warmest day and the weekend looks like it could be rainy. It’s uncertain.”

Tomorrow will start off with fog and mist in places but the sun will break through and it will be largely dry with just a few light showers in the west.

Temperatures will reach between 15C and 18C across Atlantic counties and the midlands. It will be cooler elsewhere due to onshore winds.

Wednesday will be a cooler day, with cloud and scattered showers, and there could be heavy rain along the east coast. Top temperatures will reach between 11C to 14C.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, it will be mainly dry with some sunny spells. Conditions will be mildest in the west, while highest temperatures are expected to be recorded between 12C and 17C.

The warmth washing over Ireland is particularly welcome following an extended winter that stretched into April.

US president Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland last week was greeted with heavy rain and winter-like temperatures as the country was locked in a cooler air mass.

However, for now, the corner has been turned. Ms Flood explained that the country is experiencing a “warm sector” with a “relatively mild air mass”.

“There will be a mix of sunshine through this week,” she said. “Tuesday will start out cloudy and even foggy in parts but as the day goes on, there will be pretty good sunshine for most of the day.”