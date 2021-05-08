Weather Ireland: Washout weekend with milder temperatures in store

Unsettled conditions are in store this weekend

Grab your umbrellas if you’re heading outside this weekend because it’s set to be a washout.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning in Cork and Waterford ended at 8am this morning, however, the two counties and the rest of the country will still see unsettled conditions for the next couple of days.

Temperatures will be milder this weekend, however still slightly below average for May.

Today will be the mildest in Leinster with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Today there will be widespread and occasionally heavy rain that will continue to move northeastwards, gradually clearing to sunny spells and scattered showers from the southwest later this morning, a Mét Éireann forecaster said.

They added: "Fresh to strong and gusty east to southeast winds will veer southwesterly and decrease moderate to fresh with the clearance of the rain, but will increase strong near southwest coasts later.”

Scattered showers will continue across the country tonight with showers and heavy rain most frequent in the western half of the country.

"It will be quite breezy with moderate to fresh south to southeast winds, strong at times in the southwest,” Met Éireann said.

"Lowest temperatures of five to 10 degrees, coolest in Ulster.”

Tomorrow will be a blustery day with widespread showers of rain or hail.

Showers are expected to be heavy at times, especially in the northwest where there will be a risk of isolated thunderstorms

There will be highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

Tomorrow night there will be clear spells and scattered showers, mainly in western and southern coastal areas.

"Moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds will ease light to moderate overnight,” the national forecaster said . “Lowest temperatures of seven to nine degrees.”

Showers will continue on Monday across the country. Some will be heavy and there will also be a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

Rain will begin to ease on Monday night with dry and sunny spells forecast nationwide on Tuesday.