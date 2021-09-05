Weather Ireland: Warm temperatures to start week but scattered showers on way

Brace yourself for a mixture of high temperatures and scattered showers next week.

Met Éireann forecast unsettled weather from Wednesday and heavy rain on Thursday with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, some bright spells will develop today but rain will spread across Connacht and Ulster this afternoon, turning heavy at times.

Much of Leinster and Munster will stay mainly dry with highest temperatures of 17C to 21C.

Monday will be a very warm day with long spells of sunshine and highest temperatures of 20C to 25C.

The warm weather will continue on Tuesday with a high temperature of 26C expected in some parts of the country.

According to Met Éireann: “Tuesday night will be dry in many areas. However, some showers will develop in Munster overnight. It will be very mild and humid with temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees.”

Wednesday will be a dry day to start but scattered showers will develop through the day. These will become heavier and more widespread through the evening and night. Temperatures will range between 20C to 24C dropping to 15C overnight.

The weather will take a turn for the worse on Thursday with heavy showers and the possibility of spot flooding.

“Thursday will be a showery day with widespread heavy showers and a possibility of thunderstorms and some spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees with light southerly breezes. The showers will gradually die out during Thursday night,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Sunshine and showers are promised for Friday with highest temperatures of 17C to 20C.

According to Met Éireann current indications suggest that the weekend of the All-Ireland final will be mostly dry with some scattered showers and temperatures ranging from the mid to high teens.