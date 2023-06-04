Weather Ireland: Today’s top temperatures revealed

Evie Miller, Ava O'Carroll and Lilly Miller from Bandon at Garrylucas in Co Cork today. Photo: Denis Boyle

Ireland baked in the early June heat today and there was nowhere hotter than Roscommon, which hit 25.1C.

Mount Dillon in Roscommon boasted the highest temperature in all of Ireland today.

But nowhere has beat Shannon Airport just yet, which marked the highest temperature and the hottest day of 2023 on Thursday, with 25.3C.

Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kealy told Independent.ie: “There are quite a few weather stations recording above 20c today.

“It’s generally quite warm and through the coming week, there won't be any change.

“The west is the warmest part of Ireland and the east is the coolest but it’s not cold by any means.

“We will see the west getting into the lower or mid 20s for the rest of the week.”

Westport reached 25C today and the Met Éireann weather station in Co Donegal recorded 24.4C.

While the balmy weather is welcomed by most of the country, those who suffer hay fever will need to watch out for a high pollen count.

And due to a high solar UV index, it is vital that sunseekers wear sunscreen to protect themselves in the heat, Ms Kealy said.

“The heat isn’t going anywhere this week,” the meteorologist said. “The main thing is to wear sunscreen and to take care round water and to keep well hydrated.

“All the best advice can be found at the Government’s Be Summer Ready website.”

For those hoping to escape the heat, Ms Kealy said the coast would offer a breeze.

Tomorrow will see temperatures of up to 24C but there’s a possibility that high could be broken.