Thunderstorm and rain warnings have been issued for the second day in a row.

Met Éireann has issued thunderstorm and rain warnings for all but four counties this afternoon, bringing with them the risk of localised flooding.

The status yellow warnings for thunderstorms and rain were issued at 1:30pm this afternoon for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Connacht, Tipperary and Waterford. The warning will last until 9pm on Thursday night.

Met Éireann said heavy, potentially thundery downpours will break out throughout this afternoon and evening and will likely produce some localised flooding.

Any thunderstorms are likely to be isolated but there will be further heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain in Ulster and parts of Munster for a time, becoming most frequent through the midlands this afternoon.

Conditions should improve as the evening drags on, and while there will be a good deal of cloud, there will also be occasional sunny spells. Highest temperatures today will range from 18 to 22 degrees.

Tonight is due to be mild and humid, with temperatures not falling below 13 degrees overnight.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day nationwide with scattered showers, heaviest in North Leinster during the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from 16-20 degrees.

Saturday will be a more clear day with just scattered showers in areas but it will feel fresher as temperatures slightly cool. Sunny spells will break out and temperatures will peak in the high teens, with rain most likely along Atlantic coastal counties.

Sunday will also see sunny spells but cloud cover will increase at times during the day bringing the chance of patchy mist and drizzle at times.

Weather on Sunday will feel “autumnal”, Met Éireann have said, with highs again in the high teens.



