Make the most of today’s sunshine as Met Éireann has forecast it’s not set to stay with unsettled and blustery conditions arriving tomorrow.

Although it has been cold, the country saw sunny dry spells over the past two days, but that is set to change as low pressure will push through the country from tomorrow.

"Unfortunately, the high pressure that has built over us has kept the cloud away, there’s some gorgeous sunshine out there at the moment,” Met Éireann meterologist Paul Downes said.

"The high pressure will start to dwindle early next week, it will start to sneak away on Monday as a more southern brisk airflow sets over the country.

“On Monday and Tuesday we are looking at a sharp low pushing off the west coast bringing some wet and blustery conditions.”

The national forecaster said it will be a blustery start to the week, especially in the west, with it getting particularly blustery and unsettled on Tuesday night going into Wednesday.

"It’s quite a volatile situation going from high pressure back into very unsettled conditions,” Mr Downes said.

"There will be blustery and windy showers again on Thursday and Friday and looking at potentially another low push of pressure over the weekend, so unfortunately the high pressure is disappearing.”

Although the week is looking more unsettled, temperatures are set to gradually rise after some very cold nights.

"So, make the most out of the rest of the day,” the forecaster said.

"There will be frost again tonight and over the next few days temperatures will gradually rise, but only by a couple of degrees.

"Monday will be a cool enough day, probably the coolest of the week, then generally getting up to the eight to 10 or 11 degrees as the week goes on, lows will generally be hitting freezing but there won’t be widespread frost.”

Mr Downes said at the moment next weekend is looking to be unsettled, but they’re unsure yet just how blustery and wet it will be.

"At the moment there are hints of a low developing on Saturday night into Sunday, there is still a discrepancy on how strong that will be but it will definitely bring wet conditions and probably blustery conditions at least.”