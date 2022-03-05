Weather Ireland: Met Éireann reveals change on horizon after sunny weekend

A cold but sunny weekend is in store. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The rest of the weekend will remain cool but dry with good spells of sunshine.

It will become milder at the start of next week, however, it is expected to turn more unsettled as high pressure moves away.

Met Éireann has forecast that tonight will be “very cold” with widespread frost and some icey patches.

Temperatures may drop to -4 degrees tonight paving way for a cold and frosty Sunday morning.

However, it will be a dry end to the week with plenty of sunshine and highest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees.

"Turning more unsettled and milder next week with high pressure moving away,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Breezy conditions will develop with some rain expected. Uncertainty with the details from midweek.”

Monday will be breezy and cloudy but dry in many areas with some drizzle in the south.

From that night a mix of cloud will be visible with clear spells and patchy drizzle.

Tuesday will again be cloudy with some rain or drizzle, most likely to affect eastern and southern areas.

"Some uncertainty in the forecast from midweek, but it will likely be breezy again on Wednesday with some rain,” the national forecaster said.

"Temperatures a little milder with highs of nine to 11 degrees, and fresh to strong southerly winds.

“Current signs showing that it will become windy on Thursday with southerly winds strengthening.

"It is looking to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in parts. Mild with highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

"A spell of rain will likely sweep in from the Atlantic overnight that may be heavy in parts, especially the southwest.”