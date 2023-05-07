Weather Ireland: Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for six counties

The warning covers counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow and Tipperary and comes into force at noon on Monday and is valid until 8pm that evening.

The forecaster warned that thunderstorms are likely to develop during this time and could lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Met Office has issued a similar warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. It warned of localised disruption between noon and 9pm on Monday.

Met Éireann said outbreaks of rain will become widespread tonight and these will occasionally by heavy. They will have cleared eastwards to showers by the morning.

Monday will start off mostly cloudy with scattered showers. While sunny spells will develop as the day goes on, the showers will, however, become more widespread and heavy during the afternoon.

The national forecaster said there will be some thundery downpours, especially in the east and south, and these will bring a risk of spot flooding.

Top temperatures will range from 14C to 21C and it will be coolest along Atlantic coastal fringes.

There will be sunny spells and showers on Tuesday, some of them heavy in the afternoon. It will become cloudier later in the day with rain along the west coast. Temperatures will peak at between 14C and 16C in light to moderate winds.