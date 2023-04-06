Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts sunny day ahead but news not good for Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Thursday will be a bright day with sunny spells and highs of 13 degrees once scattered showers clear this morning.

It will be a largely dry day with prolonged sunny spells, Met Éireann have said, before a colder snap develops on Thursday night.

The national forecaster said it will be a “dry and chilly” night with clear spells and patches of mist and fog. It will fall below freezing in some areas and lows will range from -1 to 3C.

“Becoming generally unsettled with outbreaks of rain and drizzle this weekend. Remaining unsettled with rain and showers next week,” Met Éireann said.

Friday will begin dry and any fog will clear tomorrow morning to leave another dry and sunny day. Highs will range from 11 to 15 degrees with just a chance of an isolated shower.

Saturday will be a wet day with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards across the country.

“The rain will be most persistent in the west and southwest, with some dry spells in the east and northeast. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds,” Met Éireann said.

Easter Sunday will be a dull day with patchy rain and drizzle in the morning.

More persistent rain will develop by afternoon, spreading eastwards across the country throughout the day with highs of 10-13.

Easter Monday will be a brighter day with sunny spells but showers will also develop in places and some will be heavy. Highs will range from 10 to 13 degrees on the bank holiday afternoon.

“Remaining unsettled for the rest of next week. A wet and potentially very windy day on Tuesday, with showers or spells of rain then for the rest of the week,” Met Éireann said.