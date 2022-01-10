Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecast bitterly cold night but sun to come out tomorrow

The sun is set to come out again from tomorrow, however, conditions will remain wintery with more cold temperatures expected.

According to Met Éireann, light rain and drizzle will continue today with a milder day in-store with highs of 10C to 13C.

Despite a mild day forecast it will be a bitterly cold night, with temperatures expected to dip between -1C and three degrees.

The national forecaster said it will be “a largely bright and sunny day tomorrow, with long spells of sunshine."

It continued: “Cloudier conditions with just the odd bit of drizzle along the south coast will clear later in the morning.

"There may be isolated showers on northwestern fringes later. Southwest winds will generally stay light too with highs of around six to nine degrees.”

From tomorrow it will gradually become a more settled week as a ridge of high pressure influences the weather as we move towards midweek.

Wednesday will be another dry and bright day with long clear spells and plenty of afternoon sunshine.

"There will be the odd shower or two along Atlantic coastal fringes where it will be a little cloudier too,” Met Éireann said.

"Highs of seven to 10 degrees and light winds.”

Thursday will be a slightly wetter day as there will be an isolated shower for two coastal areas.

The nighttime will be cloudy with a few showers lingering. The extra cloud cover will make it a little milder than previous nights with lows of around four to eight degrees with some mist and fog patches also.

Friday will be a “more settled day” according to the national forecaster, with some scattered clouds, few showers and highs of around six to nine degrees.

It added: “Generally settled weather is on the way for Saturday and Sunday with just the odd shower about the coasts.”