Weather Ireland: Glorious Indian summer to continue for the next week

The glorious Indian summer will continue for the next seven days. Stock image

THOUSANDS are set to flock to beaches, lakes and beauty spots as Met Éireann indicated the glorious Indian summer will continue for the next seven days.

However, temperatures have already peaked with the highs enjoyed on Thursday and Friday - the weekend will enjoy balmy conditions a few degrees lower at 23C to 24C.

Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy said Ireland will enjoy good sunshine, lots of dry weather and settled conditions until next Friday (September 3) when it is expected the high-pressure zone will ease and rain showers may become more prevalent.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority urged people to travel with care given the surge in fatal accidents over the past few weeks.

A total of 20 people have died on Irish roads in August - and Ireland is now three fatalities ahead of the January to August death toll for 2020.

That is despite the effective five month lockdown earlier this year which slashed traffic by almost 90pc.

It is expected to prove a very busy weekend on Irish roads given the exodus to beaches and beauty spots as well as the All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park.

Hotels have reported a booking surge as staycationers race to avail of the Indian summer weather.

A safety warning was also issued by Water Safety Ireland given the large numbers expected at beaches and lakes.

WSI urged people to adhere to safety warnings when engaged in all water sports.

Met Éireann said it is likely to prove a glorious weekend in most areas.

"On Saturday morning, mist and fog will gradually clear to give another largely dry day with good sunny spells in most areas," Mr Murphy said.

"It will be somewhat cloudier in northern parts of Ulster and Connacht with perhaps one or two light showers and highest temperatures of 18C to 23C."

"Saturday night will be mainly dry with clear spells in most areas and some patches of mist or fog. It will be cloudier in north Connacht and north Ulster with perhaps a little coastal drizzle and lowest temperatures of 10C to 14C."

"Sunday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and the best of the sunshine will be over the southern half of the country."

"It will be cloudier in places further to the north and northwest and with highest temperatures from 17C to 23C."

"Monday will be dry with cloudy periods and sunny intervals. It will be dry apart from the chance of one or two light showers but won't be as warm as previous days with temperatures ranging from 16C in the east to 19C or 20C degrees in the west."

Mr Murphy said that Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will enjoy settled, sunny conditions though the risk of an occasional shower increases as the week progresses.

Drivers were warned to be aware of the risk of patches of mist and fog both late at night and early each morning.

Met Éireann expects the high-pressure zone trapped over Ireland for almost ten days to begin to weaken from Friday with next weekend likely to prove unsettled as low-pressure zones bringing Atlantic rain showers become dominant.