The sun isn’t set to shine this Bank Holiday weekend as it's forecast to be rainy and dull.

However, temperatures will remain mild with highs of 21C expected.

"Rather dull with patchy rain and drizzle this morning,” a Met Éireann forecast said.

"Becoming somewhat drier through the day as the rain eases.

"A further spell of rain will push into the southwest later this afternoon, spreading across Munster and south Leinster this evening.

"Some low cloud and mist will linger near Atlantic coasts also. “Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in a light to moderate southwest to west breeze.”

Tomorrow morning will be cloudy with some lingering rain in the east, however, it will become drier and brighter in the northwest.

Widespread sunny spells and just isolated showers will then develop by afternoon.

"Mixed for the rest of the long weekend and up to midweek with rain at times. Warmest conditions across the south and east,” the national forecaster said.

"Monday will be mostly dull with outbreaks of rain moving northwards through the day, turning heaviest in the afternoon and evening, with hill, mist and coastal fog too.

“Highest temperatures will range 17 to 21 degrees, in light to moderate southwest breezes.”

Although Tuesday will see blustery outbreaks of showery rain it will also see some warm sunny spells too with highest temperatures of 18C to 24C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sunny spells and light scattered showers, getting slightly cooler with highest temperatures of 15C to 20C.

From midweek onwards, Met Éireann says current indications suggest that high pressure will slowly build from midweek onwards, leading to mostly dry and settled conditions.

