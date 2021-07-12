High temperatures are forecast for most of the week

It’s a dreary start to the week with dull and mist in many areas this morning, but get ready for heat and sun to arrive tomorrow.

Although today will see scattered showers across the country with heavy showers to develop tonight in the eastern half, temperatures will remain relatively high, ranging between 18C and 22C.

A dry day is forecast for tomorrow and temperatures will remain in the late teens to early 20s.

"Tuesday will be a dry day for most though patchy drizzle will affect northern and western coastal counties at times, occasionally developing further east,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Mostly cloudy to start with the best of the sunny spells in the south and east, but becoming more widespread through the day.

"Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees generally, reaching 22 or 23 degrees in parts of the south and east, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.”

Wednesday will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells in the morning but it will become predominately cloudy through the day.

The northern and western coastal counties will see some patchy drizzle but it will stay dry elsewhere.

Highest temperatures will remain 18C to 23C.

Thursday is forecast to be the nicest day this week with most areas forecast to stay dry with sunny spells developing in the afternoon.

"Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, coolest in Atlantic coastal counties and warmest in the south and southeast,” Met Éireann said.

"Light to moderate northwesterly breezes will ease mainly light variable overnight allowing for mist and coastal fog to develop.”

Friday will be another warm and sunny day, however cloud will bubble up in the afternoon and drizzle will affect many coastal area.

It will be a hot day with highest temperatures of 20 to 25C.

This weekend, Mét Eireann said current indications suggest that it will be “very warm with highest temperatures widely in the mid-twenties.

"Largely dry too with some good sunny spells although patches of drizzle will still occur.”