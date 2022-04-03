Weather Ireland: Bitterly cold start to the morning but milder temperatures from tomorrow

A bitter start will be again felt this morning with frost and some fog patches across the country, but temperatures overall are set to be milder until the end of next week.

Met Éireann has forecast a dry and sunny morning in southern and eastern counties but clouds will extend from the northwest with rain following from the middle of the day.

"Overcast conditions and outbreaks of rain will then extend southeastwards across the country during the course of the afternoon and while parts of the southeast will see drier brighter conditions for much of the day, the dull and damp conditions will extend to all parts during the evening,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.”

Tonight will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, with rain heaviest and most persistent in western and northern Atlantic coastal counties.

It will not be as cold as the past few nights, with lowest temperatures of five to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

Next week overall is set to be “unsettled with wet and blustery conditions, milder overall, but there is the potential for colder chillier conditions at times later in the week.”

Tomorrow will be a fairly dull and blustery day overall with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle, most persistent in the north and west.

Monday night will be cloudy again with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, paving way for another mostly overcast day on Tuesday.

Rain will be likely in northern counties on Tuesday, with a persistent band of rain moving into the west later in the day.

This band of rain will extend across the country through the late evening with cooler showery conditions following from the west after.

From Wednesday nighttime temperatures will begin to get cooler again with lowest temperature of 0C to 5C forecast.